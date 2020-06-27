Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have kidnapped about nine passengers aboard a Toyota Sienna space bus at Isua area in Akoko south east local government area of Ondo State.

The passengers were said to be travelling to Lagos from Abuja before they were kidnapped.

Spokesman of the the state police command, Tee-Leo Ikoro, said one of the victims has been rescued.

A family member of one of the victims, Bamidele Ojo, confirmed that the kidnappers have demanded N100m ransom.

The police spokesman said efforts were on to ensure the release of other victims