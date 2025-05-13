The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward 5 in Ifon, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State has been abducted by gunmen.

He was abducted while parking his car around 10pm on Monday.

It was gathered that the assailants stormed the compound and pounced on Mr. Adepoyigi, beating him with sticks before whisking him away.

His wife, who heard his cries for help, rushed out but found he had already been taken.

The State Commander of Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed that his men had launched a manhunt for the kidnappers and assured that efforts were ongoing to secure Mr. Adepoyigi’s safe release.