The University of Jos (UNIJOS) has postponed examination activities earlier scheduled for Monday and Tuesday following the attack on the Angwan Rukuba community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State. The Plateau State Government had earlier imposed a 48-hour curfew on Jos North Local Government Area following the…...

The University of Jos (UNIJOS) has postponed examination activities earlier scheduled for Monday and Tuesday following the attack on the Angwan Rukuba community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Plateau State Government had earlier imposed a 48-hour curfew on Jos North Local Government Area following the Sunday attack in the Gari Ya Waye community that left many dead and several others injured.

In a statement after the attack, the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, said the curfew would take effect from midnight on March 29 to April 1, 2026.

According to the statement, the Governor of the State, Caleb Muftwang, condemned the killings, describing them as “barbaric and unprovoked attack on innocent citizens” and assured the residents of counter measures to stop attacks and apprehend the perpetrators.

In a Monday statement signed by its Deputy Registrar, Emmanuel Madugu, UNIJOS issued a serious advisory, in view of the attack, as the Angwan Rukuba residential area hosts many of its Staff and Students.

The directive reads, “All examinations scheduled to be held on Monday, 30th, and Tuesday, 31st March, 2026 are postponed, and will be rescheduled accordingly.”

The University advises members residing in the campus area to stay vigilant and extra careful with their movement on and off campus.

UNIJOS management emphasised that members are strongly advised to avoid “Coming out very early in the morning, and should report immediately any sign or shadow of breach of the public peace to the University Security Division on 08035895323.”

University Management disclosed that it is actively liaising with the relevant Security agencies and monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of the lives of members of the University community.

The University pledged that relevant updates will be communicated in due course.