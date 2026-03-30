The Plateau State Government has imposed a 48-hour curfew on Jos North Local Government Area following a Sunday attack in the Gari Ya Waye community that left many dead and several others injured. In a statement after the attack, the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, said the…...

The Plateau State Government has imposed a 48-hour curfew on Jos North Local Government Area following a Sunday attack in the Gari Ya Waye community that left many dead and several others injured.

In a statement after the attack, the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, said the curfew would take effect from midnight on March 29 to April 1, 2026.

According to the statement, the Governor of the State, Caleb Muftwang, condemned the killings, describing them as ‎”barbaric and unprovoked attack on innocent citizens” and assured the residents of counter measures to stop attacks and apprehend the perpetrators.

‎The statement reads, “Following the tragic security incident that occurred at Gari Ya Waye community, Angwan Rukuba, today, Sunday, 29th March 2028, resulting in the loss of lives, while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

‎”The Plateau State Government, in conjunction with security agencies, wishes to inform the general public of the imposition of a 48-hour curfew within the Jos North Local Government Area, with immediate effect, commencing from 12 midnight of 29th March, to 1st April, 2026.”

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The statement added, “‎The government under the leadership of His Excellency, Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, strongly condemns this barbaric and unprovoked attack on innocent citizens and assures the public that all necessary measures are being taken to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.”

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The State urges residents to remain calm, stay vigilant, and cooperate fully with security agencies by providing any useful information that may aid ongoing investigations.