Award-winning Nigerian music artist, producer and song writer, Cobhams Asuquo, has been appointed National Ambassador by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Nigeria.

UNICEF Nigeria, disclosed this in a tweet on Wednesday in commemoration of Children’s Day.

UNICEF Nigeria Representative, Mr. Peter Hawkins said the appointment makes Mr Asuquo the first National Ambassador of UNICEF Nigeria in 15 years.

Mr Hawkins explained that as UNICEF National Ambassador, the celebrated artist will help raise awareness on concerns around children’s rights and solutions, including issues such as birth registration, immunization, education, and protection from violence.

“I am delighted to welcome Asuquo to the UNICEF family, particularly on Nigerian Children’s Day, dedicated to every Nigerian child, to give them a better place to survive, thrive, and develop.

“May 27 was set aside to celebrate the importance of children in Nigeria, providing the opportunity to policymakers and families to focus on the holistic development of young Nigerians.

“He had supported UNICEF Nigeria’s work since 2019, including producing the hits “I am a Nigeria Child (For Every Child)” calling for every Nigerian child’s rights to be respected and protected”. He said.

Cobhams is one of the celebrities who inspires children through his music.

Despite being blind, he has been able to rise in the music industry.