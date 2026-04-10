The United Nations General Assembly has taken a historic step in confronting the enduring impact of slavery by declaring the transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity. Passed with broad support from member states, the resolution urges nations to engage in dialogue on reparations, including formal apologies, financial compensation, the return of stolen artifacts, and guarantees of non-repetition. For at least four centuries, the transatlantic slave trade forcibly transported an estimated 10 to 12 million Africans across continents, leaving a legacy of generational trauma. European powers exploited the so-called “triangular trade,” linking Europe, Africa, and the Americas, driven by the demand for forced labor and goods. Africans were captured through wars, raids, kidnapping, and deception, often enduring extreme brutality. UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated that the horrors of slavery established a global economic and social framework rooted in greed, deception, and violence. To dismantle this, he called on nations to eliminate systemic racism through reparative justice and inclusive development, ensuring that everyone has equal access to education, healthcare, jobs, housing, and a safe environment. ADVERTISEMENT

File photo: A dungeon at Cape Coast Castle, a “slave castle” used in the trans-Atlantic slave trade, is seen in Cape Coast, Ghana, on October 3, 2018. /CFP

The slave trade relied on four primary routes: the transatlantic passage to the Americas, the Indian Ocean, the Red Sea, and trans-Saharan paths. Ships were overcrowded and disease-ridden, and mortality rates during transit are estimated to be between 15 and 25 percent. Portugal and Brazil transported the largest numbers of enslaved Africans, totaling 5.8 million, followed by Britain with 3.3 million, France with 1.4 million, Spain with 1.1 million, and the United States with at least 400,000. The scale of this forced migration makes it one of the largest in human history.

Passengers boarded a ferry to Goré Island in Dakar, Senegal, a UNESCO World Heritage site known as a memorial to the Atlantic slave trade, on March 26, 2026. /CFP ADVERTISEMENT