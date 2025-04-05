The UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Leonardo Santos Simão, expressed concern about Niger’s decision to withdraw from the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), which combats armed Islamist groups in the Lake Chad region of West Africa.

Leonardo Santos Simão, also the head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), emphasised the importance of the military coalition in the region to the Security Council on Thursday.

He stated that partners at the Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum in Maiduguri, Nigeria, “stressed the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts and also financial support” for the force.

According to Santos Simão, the MNJTF is now the region’s only functioning security mechanism.

The alliance, which includes Benin, Cameroon, Chad, and Nigeria, was formed to tackle the Boko Haram insurgency.

In his report back on the situation in the region, Santos Simão said that while things are improving in the region on the socio-economic front, security is essential for stability.

His view was echoed by Sierra Leone’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Michael Imran said the “evolving security landscape has been marked by growing geopolitical tensions.”

“In this context, the focus mostly remains on strengthening regional security mechanisms grounded in national ownership and based on cooperation among ECOWAS, the African Union, as well as neighbouring countries and other subregional initiatives,” said Kanu.

He added that the stability of West Africa and the Sahel “must reflect collaborative approaches aligned with the priorities of its people.”

Sierra Leone is a non-permanent member of the Security Council and a member of UNOWAS.

Santos Simão said socio-economic “indicators in the region are promising and that they have improved. They come in a large part from resource extraction and food production.”

“But challenges such as high inflation, increased debt, climate shocks and limited budget room for manoeuvre are all persisting and they reduce government’s

ability to invest in services and essential infrastructure.”

As the region continues to face challenges, UNOWAS said comprehensive approaches were required and partnerships that prioritise macroeconomic stability, inclusive growth, and stronger economic governance to improve long-term resilience.