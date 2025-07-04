General Assimi Goïta, Mali’s military leader, has been granted a five-year presidential term by the transitional parliament, renewable without elections.

The junta commander, who has seized power twice, pledged to restore democracy last year, but it never happened.

The document awarding him his new mandate said that the transition would last “as many times as necessary” and until Mali was “pacified”.

Generl Goïta will command the West African country until at least 2030, raising concerns about persecution of opposition or dissenting views.

The 41-year-old military leader was named transitional president after his last coup in 2021.

At the time he promised to hold elections the following year – but has since reneged, in a blow to efforts to restore multi-party rule.

The transitional bill was on Thursday unanimously approved by 131 members of the National Transitional Council, which is composed of 147 legislators.

The council had already adopted the measure in April.

The president of the legislative body, Malick Diaw, called the development “a major step forward in the rebuilding of Mali”.

“The adoption of this text is in accordance with the popular will,” he said.

The bill authorises the interim president, administration, and legislative members to run in presidential and general elections.

The military government has been attempting to curb jihadist violence carried out by factions affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) and al-Qaeda.

Since gaining power, the junta leader has forged an alliance with coup leaders in neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger, shifting the region’s focus to Russia after breaking ties with erstwhile colonial power France.

Gen Goïta has also withdrew Mali from the regional grouping Ecowas, citing aspirations for democratic rule. Burkina Faso and Niger have also departed the alliance.

He first staged a coup in August 2020 overthrowing then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta after huge anti-government protests against his rule and his handling of the jihadist insurgency.

However, these attacks have continued and even intensified since he took power.

Gen Goïta handed power to an interim government that was to oversee the transition to elections within 18 months.

He had sought to lead that government, but Ecowas insisted on a civilian leader.

Unhappy with the performance of the civilian transitional arrangement, he seized power again in May 2021.