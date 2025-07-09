The US president has invited the leaders of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal to Washington....

The US president has invited the leaders of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal to Washington.

Experts suggest that there will be more on the agenda than just commercial opportunities.

The meeting holding today is expected to discuss issues of development in the five countries including fight against illicit drugs, war on criminality, growing terrorists network and Others.

The gathering which is at behest of the American President is being closely watched by observers as to other reasons behind it with all the countries on the Atlantic Coast of West Africa.