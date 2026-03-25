Chairmen of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW across the states and the federal capital territory have pledged allegiance and loyalty to the Musiliu Akinsanya led leadership of the union. The union leaders gave the commitment during a meeting at the national headquarters of the union. The…...

Chairmen of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW across the states and the federal capital territory have pledged allegiance and loyalty to the Musiliu Akinsanya led leadership of the union.

The union leaders gave the commitment during a meeting at the national headquarters of the union.

The pledge was on the backdrop of a failed attempt by a Faction of the union to take over the mantle of leadership.

The State officials describe Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo as a dependable, supportive and forward looking leader