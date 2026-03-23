The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially crowned Morocco as the champions of the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, following a disciplinary verdict over misconduct during the final against Senegal. Senegal had initially defeated Morocco 1-0 in extra time, with Pape Gueye scoring the winner. A check by…...

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially crowned Morocco as the champions of the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, following a disciplinary verdict over misconduct during the final against Senegal.

Senegal had initially defeated Morocco 1-0 in extra time, with Pape Gueye scoring the winner.

A check by TVC News on the CAF’s official website on Monday shows that Morocco is now listed as the winner of the competition, with Senegal recorded as runners-up and Nigeria maintained their third place.

CAF had earlier overturned Senegal’s victory in the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following an appeal filed by hosts Morocco after chaotic scenes recorded during the final match.

According to a statement on its official website, the CAF Appeal Board ruled that Senegal will forfeit the Final Match of the 2025 AFCON held in Morocco, with the result of the Match being recorded as 3–0 in favour of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF).

The decision followed a protest by Morocco after chaotic scenes recorded during the final match, when Senegal players briefly left the pitch after a disallowed goal and a penalty awarded to the hosts, an action the appeal board ruled fell under Articles 82 and 84 of the competition regulations on misconduct and forfeiture.

The Disciplinary Board had, in January, imposed sanctions on the Senegalese national team and the Moroccan national team, including players and officials, citing conduct during the AFCON final match, which violated the CAF disciplinary code.

In a statement published on the official CAF website, the football authority said the sanctions serve as punishment for violations of its Disciplinary Code, including breaches of the principles of fair play, loyalty and integrity, during and after the AFCON final match.