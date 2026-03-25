A California jury has found Meta Platforms and YouTube liable in a landmark trial over claims their platforms were designed to be addictive and harmful to young users. The verdict, delivered in Los Angeles after a seven-week trial, followed a lawsuit filed by a 20-year-old woman who alleged that prolonged…...

A California jury has found Meta Platforms and YouTube liable in a landmark trial over claims their platforms were designed to be addictive and harmful to young users.

The verdict, delivered in Los Angeles after a seven-week trial, followed a lawsuit filed by a 20-year-old woman who alleged that prolonged use of Instagram and YouTube from a young age contributed to mental health challenges, including anxiety and body image issues.

Jurors ruled that the companies failed to provide adequate warnings about the risks associated with extended use and that their platform designs played a substantial role in the harm suffered by the plaintiff.

The court awarded $3 million in compensatory damages, with the possibility of further penalties still under consideration.

During the trial, the claimant’s legal team argued that features such as endless scrolling, push notifications, and personalised content were deliberately engineered to maximise engagement, particularly among minors.

However, lawyers for the companies rejected the claims, maintaining that there is no established medical consensus on social media addiction and attributing the claimant’s condition to other personal factors.

The case is part of a wider wave of litigation in the United States involving major technology firms, and is expected to influence hundreds of similar lawsuits.

Legal analysts say the ruling could have far-reaching implications for how social media platforms are designed and regulated, especially in relation to child safety.

In response, Meta said it disagreed with the verdict and is reviewing its legal options, while YouTube’s parent company has yet to issue a detailed statement.