The Central Bank of Nigeria says it is in the process of obtaining the Certified True Copy of a ruling by a Federal High Court in Lagos on its takeover of the Union Bank Of Nigeria in January 2024. The Bank in a statement signed by it’s acting Director of…...

The Central Bank of Nigeria says it is in the process of obtaining the Certified True Copy of a ruling by a Federal High Court in Lagos on its takeover of the Union Bank Of Nigeria in January 2024.

The Bank in a statement signed by it’s acting Director of Corporate Communications, Hakama Sidi Ali, expresses Commitment to operating in accordance with its mandate and within established legal processes.

It adds that it’s commitment to the rule of law is unshaken and response to the judgement will be strictly within the dictates of law.

The CBN assures Nigerians that the status of the Union Bank remains unchanged and is able to meet it’s obligations to customers, depositors and Stakeholders.

The Apex bank discloses it’s commitment to continue to provide the requisite regulatory oversight to ensure that Union Bank operates in a safe, sound and stable manner while maintaining public confidence in the Financial System.