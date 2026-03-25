The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) have confirmed an appeal filed by Senegal, which aims to overturn the controversial decision by CAF to strip them of their 2025 TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations (AFCON) title. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) overturned Senegal’s victory in the 2025 AFCON following…...

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) have confirmed an appeal filed by Senegal, which aims to overturn the controversial decision by CAF to strip them of their 2025 TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) overturned Senegal’s victory in the 2025 AFCON following an appeal filed by hosts Morocco over misconduct during the final match.

According to a statement on its official website, the CAF Appeal Board ruled that Senegal will forfeit the Final Match of the 2025 AFCON held in Morocco, with the result of the Match being recorded as 3–0 in favour of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF).

The statement revealed that the appeal lodged by the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) is declared admissible in form and the appeal is upheld.

The decision followed a protest by Morocco after chaotic scenes late in the final, when Senegal players briefly left the pitch after a disallowed goal and a penalty awarded to the hosts, an action the appeal board ruled fell under Articles 82 and 84 of the competition regulations on misconduct and forfeiture.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, CAS confirmed that the Senegalese Football Federation has appealed the decision to call Morocco the winners of the AFCON 2025, asking to restore Senegal as the original winners.

An appeal was registered by CAS on 25 March 2026 “to set aside the CAF decision and declare the FSF winners of AFCON”.