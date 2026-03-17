The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has overturned Senegal’s victory in the #TotalEnergies 2025 African Cup of Nation (AFCON) following an appeal filed by hosts Morocco over misconduct during the final match. According to a Tuesday statement on its official website the CAF Appeal Board decided ruled that Senegal will…...

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has overturned Senegal’s victory in the #TotalEnergies 2025 African Cup of Nation (AFCON) following an appeal filed by hosts Morocco over misconduct during the final match.

According to a Tuesday statement on its official website the CAF Appeal Board decided ruled that Senegal will forfeit the Final Match of the 2025 AFCON held in Morocco with the result of the Match being recorded as 3–0 in favour of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF).

The statement revealed that the the appeal lodged by the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) is declared admissible in form and the appeal is upheld.

Details later……