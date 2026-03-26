In a move that has sent ripples of excitement through the political landscape of the South-East, Governor of Anambra state Chukwuma Soludo has shattered a long-standing glass ceiling by appointing Chiamaka Nnake as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG). The appointment, which was officially announced on Tuesday, following the…...

In a move that has sent ripples of excitement through the political landscape of the South-East, Governor of Anambra state Chukwuma Soludo has shattered a long-standing glass ceiling by appointing Chiamaka Nnake as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The appointment, which was officially announced on Tuesday, following the Governor’s second-term inauguration, marks the first time a woman Will hold the “custodian of the engine room” position since the creation of Anambra State in 1991.

Nnake, a 39-year-old finance expert from Nawfia in Njikoba Local Government Area, succeeds Professor Solomon Chukwulobelu, who served during Soludo’s first term and the latter part of former Governor Willie Obiano’s administration.

Until her elevation, Nnake served as the State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning.

Her tenure in that ministry was marked by a rigorous digital transformation of the state’s fiscal processes and the introduction of a more transparent “Citizen’s Budget.”

The Governor’s “New Deal” for his second term appears to lean heavily on professional merit over political patronage.

Alongside Nnake, Soludo announced a rejuvenated cabinet that observers are calling the “Technocratic Dream Team.”

Key appointment are:

Chief of Staff: Dr. Ben Nwankwo

Attorney General: Tobechukwu Nweke, SAN.

Head of Service: Mrs. Ngozi Iwouno.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony at the Government House Awka, Governor Soludo emphasized that his second term—themed “Consolidation and Acceleration”—requires a faster pace and zero tolerance for administrative bottlenecks.

“The office of the SSG is the heartbeat of the administration. In Mrs. Nnake, we have found a rare blend of youth, professional integrity, and an uncompromising work ethic. We are not just making history; we are making progress,” the Governor stated.

Although, the appointment was met with widespread acclaim from civil society organizations and gender advocacy groups.

“This is a massive win for the girl-child in Anambra,” said Dr. Ifeoma Onuora, a policy analyst. “By putting a 39-year-old woman in charge of the state’s administrative machinery, Soludo is telling the youth that the ‘Wait for your turn’ era is over if you have the competence.”

However, some political veterans have noted that Nnake faces a steep uphill task. She must now manage the complex interplay between the Governor’s ambitious infrastructure goals and the political interests of the various stakeholders within the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The Profile of a Trailblazer

Mrs. Chiamaka Nnake is an alumna of the Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

With the “engine room” under new management, Ndi Anambra are watching closely to see if this fresh perspective will indeed accelerate the Governor’s vision of a “Livability and Prosperous Homeland.”