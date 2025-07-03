Ukraine has summoned the acting US envoy to Kyiv, warning the Trump administration that “any delay or procrastination” in supplying it with arms will benefit Russia.

The United States has stopped multiple shipments to Kyiv, saying that its domestic supplies are running low. The shipments included Patriot air defense weapons, which Ukraine uses to combat fast-moving ballistic missiles launched by Moscow.

It also featured portable air defense systems, hundreds of artillery shells, and air-to-ground missiles, as promised by the Biden administration.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine was “clarifying” details with the US, and his foreign minister wrote on X that Ukraine was “ready to purchase or rent” air defense systems.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry said yesterday that the continued deliveries of US defence packages were “critically important”, particularly to strengthen the country’s air defence.

Russia launched its biggest aerial attack of the war so far on Saturday night, firing a total of 537 drones and missiles at Ukraine as part of an escalating bombing campaign.