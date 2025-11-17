International students in the United Kingdom, including thousands of Nigerians, will soon be able to switch directly from a Study visa to the Innovator Founder visa without returning home, following a major overhaul of the country’s immigration rules....

The policy change, which takes effect on 25 November 2025, removes a long-standing requirement that applicants must leave the UK before applying for the business-focused visa category.

Under the updated rules, students holding a valid Study visa will now be permitted to transition to the Innovator Founder route from within the UK, allowing them to begin setting up their businesses while their applications are processed.

The move is expected to ease barriers faced by foreign students seeking to establish innovative ventures in the country.

The Innovator Founder visa enables holders to create and operate an innovative business that is distinct from existing services or products in the UK.

Applicants must present a viable business proposal endorsed by an approved Innovator Founder endorsing body and meet all other eligibility requirements.

The revised policy follows recommendations from the UK White Paper 2025, which called for reforms to help the country retain entrepreneurial talent already studying in its institutions.

With the discontinuation of the Start-up visa, the Innovator Founder visa becomes the main pathway for foreign nationals looking to build new businesses in the UK.

However, students must fulfil specific conditions before engaging in business activities.

They may only be self-employed under the Innovator Founder route if they have applied for permission under the visa category, secured an endorsement from a recognised body, and submitted the application while still holding a valid Study visa.

The development is expected to stimulate entrepreneurship among international students — particularly Nigerians, who represent one of the largest foreign student populations in the UK.