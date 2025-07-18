London Mayor Sadiq Khan has wrapped up a historic trip to Lagos with the goal of enhancing UK-Nigeria relations through cooperation in the creative, fintech, and innovation sectors. As the first official visit to sub-Saharan Africa by a current Mayor of London, this tour demonstrated London’s ...

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has wrapped up a historic trip to Lagos with the goal of enhancing UK-Nigeria relations through cooperation in the creative, fintech, and innovation sectors.

As the first official visit to sub-Saharan Africa by a current Mayor of London, this tour demonstrated London’s dedication to establishing long-term, cross-sector collaborations that promote inclusive growth, digital transformation, and cross-cultural exchange.

With assistance from London & Partners, the city’s growth agency under Deputy Mayor for Business and Growth Howard Dawber, Khan led a delegation of 27 London-based companies that specialise in fintech, enterprise technology, and sustainability.

Mr Khan will continue his historic trade mission with stops in Accra, Johannesburg, and Cape Town to bang the drum for the capital as a place for investment, innovation, and cultural exchange.

His engagements in Lagos commenced with participation in a panel discussion at the Bridging Borders: How London and Lagos Can Shape the Future of Global Tech” tech event, where he highlighted how London and Lagos can jointly shape the future of global innovation and encouraged Nigerian tech businesses to invest in London.

Lagos has emerged as the undisputed tech and fintech capital of Africa, leading the continent in startup activity, funding, global recognition, scale, policy support, and economic influence.

According to StartupList Africa, 503 active fintech startups operate in Lagos, more than double the number in its nearest African competitor. This firmly establishes Lagos as the continent’s fintech capital.

British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Jonny Baxter, remarked, “The Mayor of London’s visit underscores the UK Government’s commitment to strengthening economic and cultural ties with Nigeria. From trade to fintech and fashion, our collaboration is driving innovation and growth.

“Through the UK-Nigeria Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership, we’re committed to unlocking new opportunities that benefit both our economies, and this visit is a powerful step forward in that journey of inclusive growth.”

The UK Minister for Africa, Lord Collins of Highbury, said, “Sir Sadiq’s visit marks an exciting moment for the UK’s relationship with countries across Africa and is a strong demonstration of our commitment to deepening our ties with the continent.

“Strengthening our trade, investment, and cultural ties is not only vital for shared economic growth but also for fostering long-term partnerships that are rooted in respect and open up opportunities for all.”