The UK government has announced £4m of new humanitarian support for Gaza and its starving population.

The government says the package will cover essential medicines and medical supplies for up to 32,000 people, safe drinking water for up to 60,000 people and food parcels for up to 14,000 people.

The money is to be given to the British Red Cross to deliver humanitarian relief in Gaza through its partner, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

It comes after David Lammy yesterday announced new sanctions hitting violent West Bank settlers, paused free trade agreement negotiations with Israel and called Israel’s actions “egregious” and “intolerable”.

Announcing the package, Jenny Chapman, development minister, said: “The UK is clear – Israel will not achieve security through prolonging the suffering of the Palestinian people.”