Ugandan athlete Joshua Cheptegei has set a new world record in the 5,000 metres Cheptegei set a new time of 12 minutes, 35.36 seconds to win the 5,000 metes race at the World Athletics Diamond League in the French principality of Monaco.

The new time sets aside the old one of 12 minutes 37.35 seconds set by Ethiopian runner Kenenisa Bekele 16 years ago.

This would be Joshua Cheptegei’s second world record in Monaco this year, despite the season being badly disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

He broke the five kilometre road world record in the principality in February.

He had won the 10,000 metre world title in Doha in 2019 and had promised he would take a shot at the time.