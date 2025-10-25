Nigeria’s U17 Women’s National Team, the Flamingos, booked their place in the Round of 16 at the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco with a commanding 4-0 victory over Samoa in Rabat. Queen Joseph scored twice to take her tournament tally to three, while captain Shakirat Moshood converted a ...

Queen Joseph scored twice to take her tournament tally to three, while captain Shakirat Moshood converted a penalty and defender Azeezat Oduntan added a spectacular fourth goal from the wing.

After opening the tournament with a 1-4 defeat against Canada and a 1-0 loss to France, the Flamingos knew a decisive win was necessary to advance. They started strongly, with Joseph opening the scoring in the 13th minute after connecting with a precise pass from Moshood.

Moshood doubled the lead in the 27th minute, converting a penalty awarded after Samoa’s Holly Leapai handled the ball from a corner. Joseph then netted again in the 36th minute, finishing a slick move set up by winger Nguemo Terlumun, making it 3-0 before halftime.

Early in the second half, Moshood missed another penalty after Terlumun was fouled in the box, with Samoa goalkeeper Grace Ae making the save. The Flamingos finally sealed the 4-0 victory in the 67th minute, as Oduntan scored from a precise cross, with goalkeeper Sylvia Echefu also making two excellent saves during the play.

The win secured Nigeria’s spot in the knockout stage, continuing their impressive run following a bronze medal finish at the 2022 U17 Women’s World Cup in India.

The Flamingos now prepare for the Round of 16 with confidence, aiming to build on their dominant performance against Samoa.