Nigeria’s U17 women’s team, the Flamingos, are preparing for a crucial Group D clash against France in Morocco on Wednesday, determined to bounce back from a disappointing start to their FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup campaign.

The Flamingos began the tournament with a 4–1 defeat to Canada, leaving them bottom of the group with zero points and a minus-three goal difference.

France, by contrast, kicked off their campaign with a convincing 4–2 victory over Samoa, entering the match with confidence and momentum.

Beyond the current stakes, the fixture carries historical significance.

The last time Nigeria faced France in this tournament was 13 years ago in Azerbaijan, when a 0–0 draw in regulation time saw France narrowly advance 5–3 on penalties in the quarter-finals.

For many in the Nigerian camp, the memory of that loss remains a source of motivation.

With their World Cup hopes hanging by a thread, the Flamingos know that defeat could mathematically end their tournament, while a draw or win would keep them alive and reshape their path to the final group match against Samoa.

France’s style of play—marked by speed, fluidity, and structured attacks—poses a serious challenge. Nigeria displayed moments of brilliance against Canada, scoring once, but defensive errors proved costly.

Coach Bankole Olowookere has called for sharper transitions, tighter defensive organization, and renewed mental focus. “This is no longer just about tactics,” Olowookere said. “It’s about character, belief, and resilience.”

The match kicks off at 8pm local time at Football Academy Mohammed VI (Pitch 1) in Rabat, where the Flamingos will be fighting not just for points, but for redemption and survival in the tournament.