U.S. Vice President JD Vance has criticized Denmark of failing to defend Greenland, suggesting that the US would better secure the semi-autonomous Danish island that President Donald Trump has pushed to take over.

Vance said the United States has no immediate plans to expand its military presence on the ground, but it will invest in resources like more navy ships, during a tour of the US military installation at Pituffik in the northern part of the Arctic island.

He committed to protect Greenland’s sovereignty while also implying that the territory would eventually recognise the benefits of collaborating with the United States.

Vance said “Denmark has not kept pace and devoted the resources necessary to keep this base, to keep our troops, and in my view, to keep the people of Greenland safe from a lot of very aggressive incursions from Russia, from China and other nations.”

Trump has frequently said that the United States has a security imperative to acquire the island, which has been controlled by Denmark since 1721.

Vance’s sharp attacks against Denmark – a long-time U.S. ally and NATO member – offered another example of the little regard the Trump administration holds for traditional U.S. alliances.

Vance, in particular, has not held back in his messaging.

He lectured European officials on free speech and illegal migration on the continent during an overseas trip last month and later accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of not showing enough gratitude to Trump during a contentious meeting at the White House.

In Greenland on Friday, Vance said Russia, China and other nations are taking an “extraordinary interest” in Arctic passageways, naval routes and minerals in the region.

He said the U.S. will invest more resources, including naval ships and military icebreakers that will have a greater presence in the country.

As Greenlanders expressed deep unease about the visit, Vance vowed the people of Greenland would have “self-determination” and the U.S. would respect its sovereignty.

“I think that they ultimately will partner with the United States,” Vance said. “We can make them much more secure. We could do a lot more protection. And I think they’d fare a lot better economically as well.”

His remarks came just hours after a new broad government coalition that aims to keep ties with Denmark for now was presented in the capital, Nuuk.

Greenland’s new prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, said the U.S. visit signalled a “lack of respect,” while Danish leaders expressed their commitment to Greenland.

“For many years we have stood side by side with the Americans under very difficult circumstances. Therefore the vice president’s description of Denmark is not a fair one,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement.