The administration of Donald Trump has issued a new rule that may require social media profiles of international students applying to study in the United States to be vetted.

The government is directing US embassies and consular offices to postpone setting up new interviews for these student visa applicants in anticipation of the necessary vetting.

Many international students from Africa and other places, particularly Nigerians, who want to study in the US may be impacted by the decision.

It may also have an effect on numerous universities that rely largely on foreign students to increase their revenue.

U.S Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed the directive instructing consular sections to halt adding appointment capacity for student and exchange visitor visas until further guidance arrives in the coming days, according to the local media.

“Effective immediately, in preparation for an expansion of required social media screening and vetting, consular sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor (F, M, and J) visa appointment capacity until further guidance is issued”

The move represents a significant expansion of existing social media vetting efforts that began in April. Current screening covers international students, skilled workers, tourists and researchers’ public posts, likes, shares, comments and group affiliations.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services announced in April it would consider antisemitic social media activity and harassment of Jewish individuals as grounds for denying immigration benefits.