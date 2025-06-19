The United States has declared that it will resume the suspended procedure for foreigners applying for student visas, but applicants’ social media activities will now be monitored.

The US Department of State announced that all visa applicants will now be forced to unlock their social media accounts for scrutiny in an effort to expand screening and vetting.

In May, the government temporarily paused new visa interviews for international students wishing to study in the United States.

The department’s spokesperson in a statement, said U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right.

“We use all available information in our visa screening and vetting to identify visa applicants who are inadmissible to the United States, including those who pose a threat to U.S. national security.

“Under new guidance, the department will conduct a comprehensive and thorough vetting, including online presence, of all student and exchange visitor applicants in the F, M, and J nonimmigrant classifications.

“To facilitate this vetting, all applicants for F, M, and J nonimmigrant visas will be instructed to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media profiles to public.””

It also announced that the U.S. overseas posts will resume scheduling F, M, and J nonimmigrant visa applications soon.

The State Department said it was “committed to protecting the nation and its citizens by upholding the highest standards of national security and public safety through its visa process”.

It also advised visa applicants to check the relevant embassy or consulate website for appointment availability. “Every visa adjudication is a national security decision,” the statement stressed.

“The United States must be vigilant during the visa issuance process to ensure that those applying for admission into the United States do not intend to harm Americans and our national interests,” it said.

The statement demanded that all applicants credibly establish their eligibility for the visa sort, including that they intend to engage in activities consistent with the terms for their admission”.

Nigeria currently leads Africa as the number one source of international students enrolling in the United States, with about 20,000 students, and ranks 17th globally.