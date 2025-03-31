U.S. President, Donald Trump says he is very angry with Russian leader, Vladimir Putin over recent comments he made, about the Ukrainian President, Volodymr Zelensky.

Trump was reacting to comments made by President Putin on Friday, calling for a transitional government, in Ukraine.

This comes as President Trump prepares to impose a new wave of tariffs on more nations, that could include Russia.

The US president says if he finds out Russia is to blame for failing to reach a ceasefire, he will put secondary tariffs on all oil coming out of Russia.

Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine is continuing – with Russia carrying out strikes on Kharkiv and Ukraine aiming drones at Russia, for a second night.

This is as President Donald Trump inches towards an self-April 2nd deadline for sweeping tariffs against nations while threatening additional ones on foreign adversaries this weekend.

Trump has tagged April 2 as the U.S “Liberation Day,” promising reciprocal tariffs on an unspecified number of countries, as well as 25% tariffs on automobiles and car parts.

China with whom the U.S Struggles the World’s biggest economic space, could be the most tension soaked, as the U.S prepares to impose more trade tariffs.

The Chinese Govt had earlier warned the U.S against what it called, ‘scape-goating China’.

But President Trump says his trade tariffs are not without good reasons.

The US has already imposed sanctions on Iran and does minimal trade with the country.

President Trump warned earlier, of additional tariffs on Russia.