The chief of the U.S military base in Greenland has been sacked after allegedly sending an email distancing herself from Vice President JD Vance’s criticism of Denmark.

According to the US military’s Space Operations Command, Col Susannah Meyers was removed from her position at Pituffik Space Base due to a “loss of confidence in her ability to lead”.

Last month, Vance stated that Denmark had “not done a good job” for Greenlanders and had not spent enough on security when on Danish territory.

The alleged email, released by a military news site, told staff Vance’s comments were “not reflective” of the base.

A Pentagon spokesman cited the article, saying “undermining” US leadership was not tolerated.

Following Vance’s trip, on 31 March, Col Meyers is reported to have written: “I do not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the US administration discussed by Vice-President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base.”

The Space Force announced Col Meyers’ removal on Thursday, stating that Col Shawn Lee would take her place.

The statement continued: “Commanders are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially as it relates to remaining nonpartisan in the performance of their duties.”

Col Meyers gained charge of the Arctic station in July of last year. Col Lee formerly served as a squadron commander at the Clear Space Force Station in Alaska.

During his brief tour, Vance underlined Trump’s desire to seize Greenland for security purposes.