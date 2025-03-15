U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sanctions on Friday against officials from Thailand for their role in deporting at least 40 Uyghurs to China.

The U.S State Department said in a statement that the country is

“committed to combating China’s efforts to pressure governments to forcibly return Uyghurs and other groups to China, where they are subject to torture and enforced disappearances.”

The move appeared intended to discourage Thailand and other countries from such deportations.

While the United States has imposed sanctions in the past on Thailand, including by suspending military aid after military coups, and has targeted Thai individuals and companies for violating sanctions on third countries, a leading Southeast Asia expert said he could not recall sanctions on Thai government officials, who were not named in Rubio’s announcement.

Thailand’s February deportation of the Uyghurs, held in detention for a decade, came despite warnings from United Nations human rights experts that they were at risk of torture, ill-treatment and “irreparable harm” if returned.

Rubio said in his statement “I am immediately implementing this policy by taking steps to impose visa restrictions on current and former officials for the Government of Thailand responsible for, or complicit in, the forced return of 40 Uyghurs from Thailand on February 27.”

“In light of China’s longstanding acts of genocide and crimes against humanity committed against Uyghurs, we call on governments around the world not to forcibly return Uyghurs and other groups to China.”

He added that the restrictions could extend to family members of those sanctioned.

Thailand responded on Saturday that it had received reassurances from China “over the safety of the Uyghurs and will continue to follow up on the well-being of this group.”

Rubio, who was a staunch advocate for Uyghurs as a U.S. senator, has reiterated that Beijing’s treatment of the group had amounted to “genocide and crimes against humanity,” a designation the U.S. first made in the waning hours of President Donald Trump’s first term in 2021.

China denies allegations of abuse and forced labour toward Uyghurs, arguing it has established “vocational training centres” in recent years to curb terrorism, separatism and religious radicalism.