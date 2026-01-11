Combined security operatives, including the Police, the Nigerian Army and local vigilantes, have rescued two of four persons abducted by suspected bandits in Zango Daji in Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State. Residents of Zango Daji say the attack has left the community in fear and panic, desp...

Combined security operatives, including the Police, the Nigerian Army and local vigilantes, have rescued two of four persons abducted by suspected bandits in Zango Daji in Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Residents of Zango Daji say the attack has left the community in fear and panic, despite its closeness to the Army barracks in Lokoja.

The latest incident occurred when a large number of armed men stormed the Zango Daji Zone 12 community, shooting sporadically and attempting to force their way into homes.

Authorities say two of the four abducted persons have been rescued following a swift security response, as the search continues for the remaining captives.

The rescued victims include a woman believed to be over 70 years old and a child recovered during an early-morning operation.

Other residents recount moments of panic during the invasion and are urging authorities to beef up security presence to forestall future occurrences in the community.

The residents of Zango Daji pledge commitment to sharing intelligence with security forces as they appeal for the safe recovery of the remaining two victims.

