Two persons have died in a lone accident that occurred along Afin-Okeagbe highway, Akoko Northeast local government area.

The accident involved a Toyota Sienna bus heading to Abuja.

Nine other persons were said to have been seriously injured.

Witnesses said the bus had a burst tyre leading to a summersault.

Ondo Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ibitoye Samuel, confirmed the incident.

He said the corpses have been deposited at the morgue and the wounded taken to Okeagbe Akoko general hospital for treatment.