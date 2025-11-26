Two parents of some of the abducted school children from St. Mary’s School in Papiri, Niger State, have died. According to the media aide to the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Dan Atori, the information was confirmed on Wednesday by the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, Most...

Two parents of some of the abducted school children from St. Mary’s School in Papiri, Niger State, have died.

According to the media aide to the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Dan Atori, the information was confirmed on Wednesday by the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, who is also the proprietor of the school.

Bishop Yohanna explained that one of the parents, Anthony Musa, died of a heart attack. He added that the details surrounding the death of the female parent are still unclear, as the church has not been able to reach her family.

TVC previously reported that fifty of the recently abducted school pupils of St. Mary Private Primary and Secondary Schools, Niger State, have reportedly escaped from their captors and have reunited with their parents.

The Niger State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria and Bishop of the Kontagora Diocese, Most Rev. Bulus Yohanna, disclosed this on Sunday in a statement issued by his media aide, Daniel Atori.

He stated that they discovered the development after visiting the parents of the children.