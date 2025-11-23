Fifty of the recently abducted school pupils of St. Mary Private Primary and Secondary Schools, Niger State, have reportedly escaped from their captors and have reunited with their parents. The Niger State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria and Bishop of the Kontagora Diocese, Most Rev...

Fifty of the recently abducted school pupils of St. Mary Private Primary and Secondary Schools, Niger State, have reportedly escaped from their captors and have reunited with their parents.

The Niger State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria and Bishop of the Kontagora Diocese, Most Rev. Bulus Yohanna, disclosed this on Sunday in a statement issued by his media aide, Daniel Atori.

He stated that they discovered the development after visiting the parents of the children.

The chairman further explained that the school currently has 236 pupils in captivity, including three children belonging to staff members and 14 secondary students, making a total of 253 children and 12 staff members still held by the abductors.

The statement reads, “This is to notify the public that as at Sunday 23rd November, 2025 we have received some good news as fifty (50) pupils escaped and have reunited with their parents.

“This is coming few days after suspected terrorists attacked and abducted three hundred and three pupils and students.

“The pupils escaped between Friday and Saturday and have reunited with their parents as they could not return to the school after they escaped. We were able to ascertain this when we decided to contact and visit some parents.”

The statement further reads, “Note that, in the primary section out of the total number of 430 pupils we have in the school, 377 of them are boarders and the remaining 53 others are non boarders.

“Currently, aside the 50 pupils that escaped and have returned home, we have 141 pupils who were not carried away. As it stands now, we have 236 pupils, another 3 children who belong to our staff, 14 Secondary students making a total 253 children including 12 members of staff with the abductors.”

The statement added, “As much as we receive the return of these 50 children that escaped with some sigh of relief, I urge you all to continue in your prayers for the rescue and safe return of the remaining victims.

“I want to call on everyone to remain calm and prayerful as we will continue to actively collaborate with security operatives, community leaders, government and relevant authorities for the safe and quick return of all abductees.”

“May the Lord grant quick release to those abducted and continue to protect his people from all dangers,” the statement concluded.