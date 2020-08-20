Two of three suspects in the accident that led to the death of Nigeria’s first female helicopter fighter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile have been set free by a Kaduna State Magistrate Court.

The two, Folorunsho Igbekele Faith and Gbayegun Deji based on Police investigation have not been found wanting, and the advice from the state’s Director of Public Prosecution is that they have no case to answer.

Both were only passengers and friends of the first suspect who was driving the vehicle.

The first suspect, Nehemiah Adejor is however to be charged for culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy, but not to be punished with death.