Two people have been confirmed dead, while four others sustained injuries in an accident involving a haulage truck along the Felele highway in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The crash happened at the Felele route, a notorious black spot for accidents in Lokoja, despite an existing government restriction on the movement of heavy-duty vehicles during the day.

According to eyewitnesses on Tuesday, the truck lost control before ploughing into motorists and pedestrians, leaving several victims on the ground until emergency responders arrived to evacuate the casualties.

The development has once again raised concerns over the level of compliance and enforcement of the Kogi State Government’s directive issued in July, which bans heavy-duty trucks from operating during the daytime.