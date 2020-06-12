The number of coronavirus cases is gradually easing in Kano even though the state is currently battling with communal transmission stage of the virus.

To further win the fight against pandemic, stakeholders have established two testing centers and a sample collection center in the state.

Kano, is still second in the country in terms of the numbers of coronavirus cases in the country. It remains close to the top of the table, because it is battling with the communal transmission stage of the virus.

Stakeholders in the state have also joined in the fight against the pandemic by establishing two testing centers in the state with the capacity of testing 400 samples per day.

The Kano State Government is making ample use of the state’s covid-19 testing centers by embarking on community random tests in order to stem spread of the virus.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje visited Dorayi Babba Community where one of the collection centers is located.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control officials in Kano State are are also delighted with the development.

They charged residents to patronize the centers so that the desired goal of curbing the spread of the virus can be achieved.