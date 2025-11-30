TVC Communications GMD/CEO, Victoria Ajayi, says fun, relaxation and genuine human connection must become essential parts of modern workplace culture, especially in fast-paced media organisations where staff often “bury themselves” in daily deadlines. Speaking with Ayooluwa Ayobami in her capaci...

TVC Communications GMD/CEO, Victoria Ajayi, says fun, relaxation and genuine human connection must become essential parts of modern workplace culture, especially in fast-paced media organisations where staff often “bury themselves” in daily deadlines.

Speaking with Ayooluwa Ayobami in her capacity as chief host at the TVC Games 2025, a vibrant biennial sports festival for employees, Ajayi said the event reflects the company’s commitment to helping staff unwind, recharge and build bonds beyond the newsroom.

“You can feel the energy in the air, it’s palpable,” she shared. “Everyone is out here having fun, building bonds and networking across departments. Sport isn’t only about friendly competition; it genuinely boosts well-being. At the end of the day, I just want everyone to enjoy themselves.”

Ajayi noted that the enthusiasm was far from surprising, “TVC staff don’t play when it comes to activities, we have high energy, even though they bury themselves in their work, we’re all human, and this gives them a chance to express themselves, it’s the perfect atmosphere for people to let their hair down.”

Beyond the annual games, Ajayi emphasised that well-being is embedded in the company’s culture, not treated as a once-a-year gesture. TVC Communications, she explained, has a growing catalogue of employee-focused activities designed to keep staff connected and refreshed.

“We don’t joke with our staff’s well-being,” she said. “There’s Diversity Day, where everyone dresses in cultural attire and shares the richness of their backgrounds, we have Fun Fridays, we’ve got table tennis, e-games, football—activities dotted around the office to keep people alert and active, every month, there’s something happening.”

According to Ajayi, these initiatives ensure employees feel like “complete, wholesome people,” not just newsroom workers defined by deadlines and broadcasts.

When asked what sets TVC apart from other media organisations in Nigeria, Ajayi said, “In one word, We’re the best, Just the best.”