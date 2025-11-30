In its campaign to keep staff spirits high and ensure effective team bonding, TVC Communications hosted another biennial game show on Saturday, featuring performances from each media group under its banner. With GMD/CEO Victoria Ajayi leading the charge in the games, several dignitaries witnessed th...

In its campaign to keep staff spirits high and ensure effective team bonding, TVC Communications hosted another biennial game show on Saturday, featuring performances from each media group under its banner.

With GMD/CEO Victoria Ajayi leading the charge in the games, several dignitaries witnessed the game show, cheering the participants as they jostled for the prizes.

Also present at the event, which was held at the TVC Communication site in the Ikosi-Ketu area of Lagos, was Mobolaji Ogunlende, the Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Sports.

The competition featured eight teams that participated across several games, including football, table tennis, egg race, tug of War, E-Sport: FIFA, relay, and a food eating game, among others.

The teams are:

The Mavericks comprising of the Audit department, Finance department and the Commercial department

The Dynamos comprising of Max FM and Yanga FM

The Trailblazers comprising of the PCEO department and the PR department.

The Guardians comprising of the TVC Technical department.

The Eagles comprising of the TVC News department.

The Spartans comprising of the Abuja station staff of the TVC communications.

The Vanguards comprising of the staff from Adaba FM in Ondo State.

And finally The Titans, comprising of the TVC Entertainment staff.

Securing 38 points to win the gold medal, the Vanguard finished first, followed by the Spartans in second place with 20 points less than the winner, while the Guardians and the Titans tied for third place with 16 points each.

The Vanguards 38

The Spartans 18

The Titans 16

The Guardians 16

The Trailblazers 9

The Dynamos 8

The Eagles 7

The Mavericks 4

Busayo Ajidagba declared that she looks forward to witnessing more of TVC Communications games, an expression of excitement she shared with the news crew after the games.

Ajidagba said, “I feel genuinely delighted about yesterday’s games. It was such a vibrant and heartwarming experience especially seeing our staff travel in from Nassarawa, Kebbi, Ondo and Abuja to be part of the event.

“We have been making plans for the event for a year now and I am glad it was a successful event. Their presence added a special touch and truly demonstrated the strength of our shared commitment and team spirit.”

She added, “The atmosphere was filled with excitement friendly competition and genuine camaraderie and it was beautiful watching colleagues connect beyond our regular work environment.

“Moments like this remind me of how important it is to create opportunities that bring us together strengthen relationships and celebrate the unity we share across different regions.”

“Overall it was a memorable and fulfilling experience and I am already looking forward to the next one. God bless TVC. God bless the Management and Staff, ” she concluded.

Ayobami Ephraim, a new staff member, expressed joy, describing the game show as “one of a kind” and saying, “this game show is beautiful, I’ve never witnessed something like this before.”