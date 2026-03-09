The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tanimu Turaki, has led members of the National Working Committee (NWC) to the Court of Appeal in Abuja for the highly anticipated judgment on consolidated appeals challenging the party’s November 2025 National Convention in Ibadan. The T...

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tanimu Turaki, has led members of the National Working Committee (NWC) to the Court of Appeal in Abuja for the highly anticipated judgment on consolidated appeals challenging the party’s November 2025 National Convention in Ibadan.

The Turaki-led PDP faction arrived at the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Monday for the delivery of the judgment regarding the validity of the party’s National Convention held in Ibadan on November 2025 15 and 15, 2025.

TVC News previously reported that an Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan validated the 2025 PDP National Convention.

Justice Ladiran Akintola of Court 5 delivered the judgment shortly after ruling on the application for joinder, dismissing Nwachukwu’s application for stay of proceedings.

An Oyo High Court sitting in Ibadan had previously nullified the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15, 2025, after a tense court battle over the leadership structure and legality of the convention.

Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, was elected as the PDP National Chairman following a tense and highly controversial national convention held in Ibadan.

The convention, which drew delegates from all 36 states and the FCT, was marked by sharp disagreements over zoning, accreditation delays, and allegations of last-minute manoeuvres by rival blocs.

The previous judgment barred Turaki and others from parading themselves as national officers of the PDP.

In the new judgment, the court granted the 13 relief put before the Court by the Claimant, Folahan Malomo Adelabi, through his Counsel, Musbau Adetunmbi.

The judgement validates the emergence of the Taminu Turaki-led National Working Committee that emerged at the Convention.