The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has issued a stern warning to the Dangote Group over alleged anti-labour practices, threatening a nationwide industrial action if the company fails to address workers’ grievances....

In a statement signed by its President General, Comrade Festus Osifo, and Secretary General, Comrade N.A. Toro, the TUC said it had received disturbing reports from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) about persistent intimidation and humiliation of workers within Dangote companies.

Other affiliates, including the Chemical and Non-Metallic Products Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (CANMPSSAN) and the Textile, Garment and Tailoring Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (TGTSSAN), also raised concerns about denial of workers’ rights to unionise, harassment, and alleged assault on employees’ dignity.

The TUC said it would not allow any employer, “no matter how wealthy or powerful,” to trample on the rights of Nigerian workers, warning that the entire labour movement was prepared to act.

It demanded that Dangote immediately address the complaints raised by PENGASSAN and NUPENG, and recognise the rights of workers across the affected unions to freely associate and organise.

“Failure to comply will attract total solidarity action from the Congress and its affiliates across the federation,” the TUC warned, adding that it stands in full solidarity with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on the matter.

“This is not an appeal. It is a final warning. An injury to one is an injury to all,” the statement read.