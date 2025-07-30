Tsunami warnings have been issued in several countries after a powerful undersea earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula....

The quake, which registered a magnitude of 7.5, struck at a depth of about 10 kilometres in the Pacific Ocean, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). It was centred near the Kuril Islands, a seismically active region between Russia and Japan.

Following the tremor, authorities in Russia, Japan, and the United States issued tsunami alerts, warning of the potential for hazardous waves along coastal areas. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said waves of up to one metre above tide level could hit parts of Russia’s eastern coastline and smaller waves could reach as far as Japan and the US state of Hawaii.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency warned residents in coastal areas to remain vigilant, though no immediate reports of damage or casualties were recorded. In the Russian Far East, emergency services activated evacuation plans for low-lying coastal zones.

The earthquake, which occurred at approximately 1:15am local time, triggered brief panic in some communities, but there were no confirmed injuries as of the time of reporting. Tsunami watches and advisories are expected to remain in place for several hours as regional authorities continue to monitor sea level changes.

Seismologists say the region is accustomed to frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, though quakes of this magnitude are less common.

Authorities in affected areas have urged the public to follow official updates and evacuation instructions as a precaution.