Donald Trump has said the US will respond “at levels never seen before” if Iran attacks America in any form.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President insisted Washington had “nothing to do with the attack on Iran tonight”.

He said: “If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before.”

Mr Trump added: “However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!”

The President’s comments came amid reports from Israel that eight people were killed overnight in two strikes on residential buildings, as Iran and Israel exchanged attacks.