U.S President Donald Trump has removed the 25% tariff on UK steel and aluminium, and immediately cuts the rate on most car exports from 27.5% to 10%.

The lower car tariff applies to the first 100,000 vehicles exported from the UK to the United States each year; 101,000 vehicles were shipped last year.

In exchange, the UK government claims it would remove the ethanol levy on US imports and has agreed to “reciprocal market access on beef”.

UK PM Keir Starmer called it a “fantastic, historic” day, as he joined the Oval Office news conference via phone.

Report says for Mr. Trump, this is a much-needed “win” on tariffs – and he sounds triumphant.

The 10% tariff, announced on Trump’s “Liberation Day” last month, still applies to most other UK goods entering the US.