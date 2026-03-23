US President Donald Trump on Monday announced a temporary halt to planned military strikes targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure, citing progress in ongoing diplomatic engagements with Tehran. In a statement posted on his Truth Social platform, Trump disclosed that recent discussions between the United States and Iran had yielded encouraging outcomes,…...

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced a temporary halt to planned military strikes targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure, citing progress in ongoing diplomatic engagements with Tehran.

In a statement posted on his Truth Social platform, Trump disclosed that recent discussions between the United States and Iran had yielded encouraging outcomes, with further negotiations scheduled to continue later this week.

“The United States and Iran have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East,” he wrote in all capital letters.

According to the US leader, the tone of the engagements influenced his decision to delay military action.

“Based on the tenor and tone” of the talks, “witch (sic) will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings,” he added.