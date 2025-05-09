U.S President Donald Trump has appointed Fox News host Jeanine Pirro as acting US Attorney for Washington, D.C., one of the country’s most important prosecutorial positions.

Pirro is currently a co-host of Fox News’ most-watched show, The Five, and previously hosted the weekend show Justice with Judge Jeanine.

Pirro previously served as a judge and, later, a district attorney in Westchester County, New York, just north of New York City.

In a post shared on his social network Truth, Trump wrote

“I am pleased to announce that Judge Jeanine Pirro will be appointed interim United States Attorney for the District of Columbia.

“Pirro was the first female elected as a county judge and district attorney for Westchester County, New York.

“During her time in office, Jeanine was a powerful crusader for victims of crime.

“Her establishment of the Domestic Violence Bureau in her Prosecutor’s Office was the first in the Nation. She excelled in all ways.”

“Jeanine is incredibly well qualified for this position, and is considered one of the Top District Attorneys in the History of the State of New York. She is in a class by herself.”

The U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia prosecutes both federal and local crimes in D.C., represents the federal government in civil cases, and handles high-profile investigations, including public corruption and national security matters.

Pirro has long been a strong ally of Trump. She will need to be confirmed the U.S Senate.

Earlier this year, fellow former Fox News host and military veteran Pete Hegseth was named the nation’s defence secretary.