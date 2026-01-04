Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have recorded another operational success following a well-coordinated offensive against terrorist elements in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, leading to the rescue of kidnapped civilians. According to a Sunday statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Sani U...

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have recorded another operational success following a well-coordinated offensive against terrorist elements in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, leading to the rescue of kidnapped civilians.

According to a Sunday statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force, North East, the intelligence-driven operation, carried out in the early hours of Sunday, by the troops, in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), engaged terrorists at a known crossing point along the Sojiri axis.

The statement reads, “During the encounter, five terrorists were neutralised without any casualty to own troops, underscoring the professionalism, precision, and combat effectiveness of the security forces.

“Additionally, the troops successfully rescued three civilians who had been abducted by the terrorists. Items recovered during the operation included AK-47 rifles and other sundry materials.”

The statement added, “The successful operation highlights OPHK’s sustained commitment to aggressive offensive actions against terrorist elements while prioritising the protection of civilians.

“It also underscores the importance of effective collaboration with local security stakeholders in degrading terrorist capabilities.”

“Troops’ morale remains high, and security forces continue to dominate the operational environment across the Theatre despite the evolving security dynamics.

“Operation HADIN KAI remains resolute in its mandate to dismantle terrorist networks and restore lasting peace and stability in the North East region,” the statement concluded.