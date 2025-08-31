Nigerian Army troops have rescued a kidnap victim, recovered weapons and destroyed an Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) camp during operations in Edo, Niger and Abia States....

In Edo State, soldiers of 4 Brigade at Forward Operating Base Udomi, working with local vigilantes, carried out a search-and-rescue mission on 29 August in Ugboha community, Esan South East Local Government Area.

A farmer abducted on 27 August in Amedokhaian community was freed and is set to be reunited with his family.

In Niger State, troops of Forward Operating Base Babanna conducted a fighting patrol around Babanna town in Borgu Local Government Area, where they recovered an AK-47 magazine loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition abandoned by insurgents after an earlier encounter.

Similarly, in Abia State, troops of 14 Brigade Garrison, led by the Commander, stormed an IPOB/ESN camp in Ihechowa, Arochukwu Local Government Area.

Although the suspects had fled, soldiers discovered evidence of human activity, including obstacles and sentry posts.

Recovered items included two motorcycles, an improvised explosive device with accessories, a pair of military boots, four Biafra flags and four jerrycans of fuel.

The camp, which displayed banners with secessionist inscriptions, was subsequently destroyed.

The Nigerian Army reaffirmed its commitment to protecting citizens and dismantling criminal networks across the country.