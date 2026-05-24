Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI have rescued 92 civilians abducted by suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (BH/ISWAP) terrorists along the Buratai–Kamuya road in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State. The military said the operation was carried out on Saturday following intelligence…...

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI have rescued 92 civilians abducted by suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (BH/ISWAP) terrorists along the Buratai–Kamuya road in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

The military said the operation was carried out on Saturday following intelligence gathered by troops of the 135 Special Forces Battalion deployed at Dutse Kura.

According to a statement by the Media Information Officer of Operation HADIN KAI, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the troops detected terrorists herding civilians and vehicles into the bush at about 11:22am through surveillance operations.

The statement said a Quick Reaction Force was immediately deployed, while reinforcement troops from the 27 Task Force Brigade Garrison joined the rescue mission.

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The troops reportedly pursued the insurgents towards the Mangari-Dora area, engaging them in a gun battle that forced the terrorists to abandon their captives and flee.

“All 92 kidnapped victims, comprising 52 males, 33 females and seven children, along with eight vehicles, were successfully recovered,” the statement said.

The military added that the fleeing terrorists attempted to slow down advancing troops by planting three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) along the Bula Zarma and Mangari axis.

However, the explosives were detected and detonated by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, allowing troops to continue the pursuit for about five kilometres beyond the Mangari area.

According to the statement, follow-up search operations were later conducted across the area, but the terrorists had already fled in disarray after abandoning their victims and operational plans.

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The statement also confirmed that no casualty was recorded among troops during the operation.

The rescued civilians were reportedly given immediate welfare support and escorted safely to Damaturu to continue their journey.

The military described the operation as another indication of the “operational reach, surveillance capability and combat readiness” of troops in the North East theatre.

It added that the operation sends a strong warning that attempts by terrorists to kidnap or attack civilians would continue to attract “swift and overwhelming force.”