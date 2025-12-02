In a pre-dawn operation, troops of Operation HADIN KAI rescued 12 kidnapping victims, seven women and five children, from Boko Haram captivity in the Mandara Mountains, restoring hope to their families. The victims were abducted on November 14 while in transit along the Gwoza-Limankara road. They we...

In a pre-dawn operation, troops of Operation HADIN KAI rescued 12 kidnapping victims, seven women and five children, from Boko Haram captivity in the Mandara Mountains, restoring hope to their families.

The victims were abducted on November 14 while in transit along the Gwoza-Limankara road.

They were freed on Sunday following a clearance mission conducted under Operation DESERT SANITY IV and Diligent Search.

The rescue was led by the 26 Task Force Brigade, with support from Hybrid Forces, Hunters, and local vigilantes.

Troops launched a pre-dawn assault through the rugged foothills of Uvaha, forcing the terrorists to abandon the captives and flee under heavy fire.

The victims, exhausted and disoriented after days in captivity, scattered into nearby bushes but were safely recovered by 8:45 a.m. by troops who had continued sweeping the area.

Among those rescued were Fadi Musa, Jummai Manga, Hamsatu Musa, Jummai Ali, Inna Amadu, Falmata Musa, Hadiza Hamman, and five children. Many were treated for blisters, injuries, and the effects of beatings at the brigade field ambulance before being handed over to the representative of the Gwoza Local Government Area Chairman for reunification with their families.

The military high command praised the bravery, professionalism, and swift action of the troops, highlighting the crucial role of security stakeholders and local informants whose intelligence enabled the operation.

Troops remain on active pursuit of ISWAP remnants across southern Borno to prevent further attacks and ensure civilian safety.