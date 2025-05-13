Troops of the Nigerian military have repelled an attempted attack by suspected fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province on Gajiram, headquarters of Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno State.

An intelligent source Zagazola Makama told TVC News that the insurgents launched the attack in the night but met stiff resistance from troops stationed in the area.

According to the sources, the terrorists were unable to gain access into Gajiram town as they were engaged in a gun duel by security forces.

The attackers reportedly fired projectiles during the encounter, one of which landed in an Internally Displaced Persons camp within the vicinity.